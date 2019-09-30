New
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in February 2020
from $418 for 2 $428

That's a $20 drop from our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we could find for any February 2020 sailing now by $10. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the February 3, 2020, sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Victory departs on February 3, 2020, from Miami, FL.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Details
Comments
