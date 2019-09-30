Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-09-30
That's a $20 drop from our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we could find for any February 2020 sailing now by $10. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
That's the lowest price we've seen for a Hawaii cruise of 11 or more nights and cheaper than the majority of 7-night Hawaii cruises we've seen. (It's also $700 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
Most fall sailings of similar transatlantic cruises cost $2,248 or more elsewhere. (It's a $60 low for this cruise.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although other January sailings cost at least $368 elsewhere. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
That's the lowest price we could find for any November sailing by $400. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $20 low for this early-2020 cruise to Grand Turks, Turks and Caicos, and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
Save at least $20 while escaping the winter chill on this 4-night cruise, which features ports of call in Santa Catalina, CA, and Ensenada, Mexico. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
That's tied with lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $60.) Buy Now at ShermansCruise
