ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Mexico-Baja Cruise in Oceanview Cabin in Jan. 2020
from $418 for 2 $438

Save at least $20 while escaping the winter chill on this 4-night cruise, which features ports of call in Santa Catalina, CA, and Ensenada, Mexico. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 12, 2020, sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Imagination departs on January 12, 2020, from Long Beach, CA.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Buy from ShermansCruise
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
