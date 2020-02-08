Open Offer in New Tab
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Baja Mexico Cruise
from $278 for 2 $298

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • On the landing page, scroll to the 11th offer to see this deal. (It may be easier to search the page for "4 Night Catalina & Baja Mexico".)
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration departs from Long Beach, CA on February 10.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by February 8.
  • Expires 2/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Caribbean Roundtrip Popularity: 4/5
