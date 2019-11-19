Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansCruise · 39 mins ago
Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Bahamas Cruise in January
from $238 for 2

That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise by $120. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 20 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL, on January 20.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
