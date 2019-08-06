New
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Carnival 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $598 for 2

Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $598. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise in October by $90. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, click the "Cruise.com" tab; it's the first offer under that heading
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Elation departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 28.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
