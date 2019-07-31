New
ShermansCruise · 45 mins ago
Carnival 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $498 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $498. That's $106 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll down to the bottom and click "Show more departure dates"; then click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Elation departs on September 30 from Port Canaveral, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 7/31/2019
    Published 45 min ago
