Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a last minute Carnival Cruises 4-Night Mexico Cruise for Two with prices starting from. (On the ShermansTravel landing page, scroll down and click "Book Now" next to the December 2 sailing date.) That's the lowest price we could find by $200. This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration departs from Long Beach, CA, on December 2. Additional fees may apply. Book this travel deal by March 31.