Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $438. That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in February by $20. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 3- to 5-Night Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $139 per person. That's a very low starting price for such cruises in general. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel on select dates through 2020. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a last minute Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $998. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise next month by $600. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $458. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a comparable fall cruise by $240. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 3-Night Mexico-Baja Cruise, with prices starting from $368. That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in December by $30. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers an MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $278. That's the best deal we could find today by $60 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $468. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although other winter sailings start at $508 elsewhere. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers an MSC Cruises 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $438. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $498. That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in January by $30. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
