Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $438. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in February by $20. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now
As seen on Travelzoo, Cruise.com offers a Carnival 12-Night Panama Canal Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,238. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in the fall of 2020 by at least $660. Book this travel deal by September 15. Buy Now
Cruise.com discounts a selection of Holland America Line 7-Night Alaska Cruises, with prices starting from $599 per person, as seen on Travelzoo. Book this travel deal by August 15 for cruises throughout 2020 and 2021. Buy Now
Cruise.com offers a Celebrity Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,078, as seen on Travelzoo. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Book this travel deal by September 15. Buy Now
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 7-Night Caribbean Cruises, with prices starting from $409 per person, during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, book Balcony Staterooms at OceanView Cabin prices, and stay at MSC Cruises all-new private island in the Bahamas. Ships include the MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, and MSC Meraviglia. Some exclusions may apply. Book this travel deal by September 6 for select cruises through January, 2020. Buy Now
