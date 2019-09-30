New
Carnival 4-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise in Oceanview Cabin in Feb. 2020
from $438 for 2 $458

Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $438. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in February by $20. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the February 9, 2020, sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Imagination departs on February 9, 2020, from Long Beach, CA.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 9/30/2019
