ShermansCruise · 55 mins ago
Carnival 3-Night Mexico-Baja Cruise in Oceanview Cabin in Jan. 2020
from $398 for 2 $428

It's the best deal we could find by $30 for an oceanview cabin on this January cruise from Long Beach, CA. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 10, 2020, sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration departs on January 10, 2020, from Long Beach, CA.
  • Book this travel deal by October 31.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Caribbean Popularity: 3/5
