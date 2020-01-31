Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Carnival 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in May
from $518 for 2 $528

That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in May by $10. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

Tips
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the May 8 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Conquest departs from Miami, FL, on May 8.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
