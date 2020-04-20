New
Carnival 12-Night Panama Canal Cruise in October '20
from $1,238 for 2 $1,378

Cruise.com via ShermansTravel offers a Carnival 12-Night Panama Canal Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,238. That's $140 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in the fall of 2020 by at least $660. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This one way cruise aboard the Carnival Sunshine departs from New York, NY, on October 19, 2020, with debarkation in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 8/31/2019
