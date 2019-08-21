Personalize your DealNews Experience
That Daily Deal offers the Carhartt Unisex Thunder Bay High-Impact Rated Anti-Fog Safety Glasses in Clear or Tinted for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
CarLink via Amazon offers the Kufung Outdoor Solar Flood Light 2-Pack for $36.99. Coupon code "VCD436I8" cuts that to $24.04. With free shipping that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
