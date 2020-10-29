New
CargoLoc 100-lb. Capacity Heavy-Duty Garage Hoist
$25 $35
Amazon charges a buck more, and most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

  • If you stock up and add two to cart, you'll garner free shipping.
  • 100 lb. capacity
  • Safe rope locking mechanism
  • Mounts to ceilings up to 14-feet
  • Includes two 8-feet straps and installation hardware
