Macy's · 41 mins ago
Carena 4-Piece Fabric Sectional with Chaise
$2,259 $3,766
$192 white glove delivery

That's $1,507 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • Note that this item might not arrive for 30 to 60 days. (Shipping times will show on the product page when you enter your ZIP code.)
Features
  • 7.5 guage steel sinuous spring suspension
  • removable seat and back cushions
  • Expires 1/6/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
