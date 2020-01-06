Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $1,507 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has dropped to $400.64. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $126 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Wayfair
That's $60 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 under last week's mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $85. Buy Now at Macy's
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on apparel, beauty, kitchen and more. Shop Now at Macy's
