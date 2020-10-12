New
Care.com Premium Membership
extra 20% off

The membership offers sitter service for children, seniors, pets and services for house cleaning. Shop Now at Care.com

Tips
  • Premium members will get one hour of free childcare worth up to $15 to use between October 22 and November 3 while they vote. To find this deal, click on the Care.com logo and click "Learn More" on the banner at the top of the page.
Features
  • sitter and housekeeping services
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
