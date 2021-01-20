New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$7 $13
pickup
It starts at $20 at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Published 1 hr ago
LEGO · 19 hrs ago
LEGO Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 20 minifigures, brick accessories, sets, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for $20.99 (a low by $11).
Crayola · 2 wks ago
Crayola Coloring Pages
free
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with wide variety of coloring pages. Shop Now at Crayola
Tips
- Pictured is Unicorn in Space.
Features
- over 90 options
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
HR Mini Quadcopter Drone
$27 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "45WR9BXP" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
Features
- 1080p HD camera
- FPV real-time transmission via app
- altitude hold and one key takeoff/landing
- 2 batteries (20 minutes run time each)
Amazon · 3 days ago
LEGO Sale at Amazon
Sets from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
Walmart · 2 days ago
EVOO Kaby Lake i7 15.6" Ultra Thin Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$299 $499
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Dynalink 4K Android TV Box
$29 $50
free shipping w/ $35
Save 41% off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Askey International via Walmart.
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $35.
Features
- Android 10
- access to 3,000+ channels and apps
- supports 4K and HDR
- Model: DL-ATV36
Walmart · 2 days ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$99 $169
free shipping
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
