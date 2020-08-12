New
Grenade USA LLC · 24 mins ago
$13 $25
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find for any flavor by a buck, although the variety pack would cost you around $38 on Amazon. Buy Now at Grenade USA LLC
- New customers can get 25% off other items via coupon code "INTRO25". (Variety pack is excluded.)
Woot! An Amazon Company · 8 hrs ago
Chirps Cricket Protein Chips 5-oz. Variety 12-Pack
$36 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $24 less than buying these insect-infused chips from the source. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They have 20g of protein per serving.
- 4 Barbecue
- 4 Cheddar
- 4 Sriracha
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Amazon SNAP EBT Discounts
Deals on Grocery Items
Pay with your SNAP EBT card for a discount on select groceries, including Happy Belly and Everyday Value items. To get this deal:
- Connect your SNAP EBT card to your Amazon account
- Shop for groceries on Amazon, including Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh items.
- Use your SNAP EBT PIN when checking out.
- Offer is only valid in select states.
- Click here for eligible items.
Puritan's Pride · 2 days ago
Nuts, Seeds, & Dried Fruit Snacks at Puritan's Pride
Buy 1, get 2nd free
free shipping w/ $25
You'll save up to $25 on healthy dried fruits and nuts. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $3.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 hr ago
Rally Energy Caffeinated Mints 10-Pack 24-Count (240 mints total)
$50 $99
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $49 under list and the best price out there by $24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- sugar-free
- calorie-free
- 60mg of caffeine per mint (equivalent to a shot of espresso)
