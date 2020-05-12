Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Caravan Canopy Sports Evoshade 8x8-Foot Canopy
$51 $70
free shipping

That's a low by $2; most stores charge at least $65. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • available in Blue
Features
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • fire retardant
  • blocks 99% of UV rays
  • water-resistant
  • adjustable legs
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
ImPhlip
Have you ever seen an umbrella turn inside out? That's I see with this. From the picture I see four anchor points.
At least with the regular canopies they are strapped along the side as well as the corners.
1 hr 1 min ago