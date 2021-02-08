New
joytutus.com · 1 hr ago
$33 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS7" to save $7. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- universal fit
- can hold pens and water cups
- waterproof material
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Camco AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid
$6 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
These start at $9 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 18.375" x 3.75" x 1.33”
- Model: 44442
Amazon · 3 wks ago
HitchSafe Key Vault
$49 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- secure location on your vehicle to store spare keys and other personal items
- Model: HS7000T
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cooper Evolution Tires at Amazon
$70 off 4
free shipping
Add 4 tires to your cart to snag this deal. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured are the Cooper Evolution H/T All-Season 225/75R16 104T Tires for 4 for $399.36 (a low by $77).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
STKR Concepts Garage Parking Sensor
$25 $30
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ultrasonic range-finding technology
- adjustable between 6" and 6 feet
- Model: 00-246
joytutus.com · 1 wk ago
15W Qi Wireless Car Charger
$19 $42
free shipping
That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "dealnews23".
Features
- vent clip
- 360° rotation
- magnetic suction
- charging head
exclusive
joytutus.com · 1 mo ago
Joytutus 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger
$19 $42
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "dealnews23" to get this deal. That's a buck under our mention from last March, $23 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- vent clip
- 360° rotation
- magnetic suction charging head
New
joytutus.com · 2 hrs ago
15W Qi Wireless Car Charger for iPhone 12
$29 $46
free shipping
Apply code "DEALNEWS17" to save $17 off the list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- 360° head rotation
- magnetic connectivity
- foreign object detection
joytutus.com · 2 mos ago
Cup Holder Expander
$14 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFF50" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- fits most 18- to 40-oz. cups
