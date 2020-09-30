AlphaMart's · 13 hrs ago
Captiva Design Ultralight Portable Folding Chair
$22 $46
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BDJ50" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at AlphaMart's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Red Stripe pictured).
Features
  • dual-layer 600 denier oxford fabric
  • 22" x 20.5", 27.5" seat height
  • 350-lb. weight capacity
  • carry bag
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BDJ50"
  • Expires 9/30/2020
    Published 13 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors AlphaMart's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register