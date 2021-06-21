Caps and Hats Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack: from $12

Nearly 800 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the American Needle New York Baseball Cap for $12.97.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
-
Expires 6/23/2021
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on women's shoes from $22, men's from $28, handbags from $31, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured are the Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandals for $28.80 ($51 low)
Shop over 100 styles, with several marked in the 70% to 75% off range. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Charlotte Leather Tote Bag for $119 (low by $23).
Michael Kors stacks extra savings onto already reduced styles, dropping discounts as deep as 75%. Prices are as marked. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Tote Bag for $119 (a low by $14).
It's $299 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Pale Blue.
- measures 8.5” x 8.5” x 5"
- 4.5" handle
- adjustable strap
- Model: 35T1SU2M8S
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on up to 80 pairs, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 59mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses for $79.97 (low by $10).
Sign In or Register