Capresso Cafe Select Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine for $200
New
Ends Today
eBay · 51 mins ago
Capresso Cafe Select Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine
$200 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to pay $50 under what you'd pay at Capresso direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Stainless Steel.
  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
  • 42-oz. water tank
  • cup warming tray
  • drip tray
  • built-in frothing wand
  • Coffee/Steam button
  • coffee scoop/tamper
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Capresso
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register