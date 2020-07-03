Save on Switch and 3DS downloads, including Okami, Phoenix Wright, and Monster Hunter. Shop Now at Nintendo
Expires 7/3/2020
Published 58 min ago
Unplug from the news and relax with a selection of DRM-free classics and indie games for free, including classics like Beneath a Steel Sky and modern favorites like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game from the makers of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hello Neighbor. Shop Now at GOG
- RPG, strategy, shooter, and adventure games
Challenge yourself and your friends with more game modes and word play. Boost your word game and test yourself against fictional personalities or exercise your strategic thinking with word puzzles. Go head-to-head with new lightening duels. Shop Now at Amazon
- You'll get a surprise mystery box with loot each week.
- compatible with Android or iOS
From the director of Pixar's The Blue Umbrella, experience the wonder of an unexpected encounter in a magical forest. Shop Now at Oculus
Shop Injustice 2 for $9.99, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition for $9.99, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for $14.99, Doom Eternal for $38.99, and many more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- over 550 games to choose from
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
This is the best price we've seen on any platform. Sonic Mania is full of nostalgia as its developers have married both past and future with an all new 2-D game adventure. You'll find stunning HD retro-style graphics and multiple playable characters. Buy Now at Nintendo
- rated E for Everyone
Made by a few Nintendo developers while working from home, this simple game turns the Joy-Con controllers into a virtual jump rope. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 2-player support
Save on a variety of titles including Trancelation, Breakfast Bar Tycoon, Purrs in Heaven, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll to the end of the page to see these listings. The category contains some games over $10 as well, but the prices are clearly marked.
