Walmart offers the CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbells 10-lb. Pair (20 lbs. total) for $16.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ainfox via Amazon offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $163.99. Coupon code "NNOSCD3U" drops the price to $114.79. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last month's mention, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Soozier Full-Body Power Tower Home Gym for $209.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $169.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
