Walmart · 19 mins ago
Cap Barbell Cap 24" Dumbbell Rack
$35
free shipping w/ $35

That's $16 less than the best we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order by a few cents to bag free shipping.
Features
  • rack can hold up to 160-lbs.
  • Model: RK-3DMK-2
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
