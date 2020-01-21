Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Cap Barbell CAP Barbell Olympic Combo Hex Bar
$70 $85
free shipping

That's $15 off and the best we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's for use with Olympic weight plates with a 2" center hole (not included.)
  • Amazon charges the same price
Features
  • in Black
  • maximum weight load capacity is 750-lbs
  • 25mm solid steel construction with black finish
  • 25" between grip handles
  • Model: OB-89HB
