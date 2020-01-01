Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Cap Barbell CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs
from $4
pickup at Walmart

Save up to $16 on a range of 13 sizes. Shop Now at Walmart

  • Available in a range of total weights from 4 lbs. to 100 lbs.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
