Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cap Barbell 15-lb. Vinyl Kettlebell
$14
pickup

It's $5 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • filled with cement
  • vinyl coating
  • Model: SDKCB-015
