New
Macy's · 33 mins ago
Canyon Queen Platform Bed
$279 $599
$50 shipping

It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
  • "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
Features
  • acacia construction
  • overall measurements 66'' x 87" x 48''
  • 5" clearance from floor to bottom of side rail
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Furniture Macy's
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register