Office Depot and OfficeMax · 29 mins ago
Canon Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer
$205 $280
pickup at Office Depot and OfficeMax

For in-store pickup only, Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the Canon imageClass MF733Cdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer, which also copies, scans, and faxes, for $204.99. That's $59 under mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $75.) Buy Now

Features
  • print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute
  • 250-sheet tray
  • 5" color touch LCD
  • Model: 1474C009
