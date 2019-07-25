- Create an Account or Login
For in-store pickup only, Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the Canon imageClass MF733Cdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer, which also copies, scans, and faxes, for $204.99. That's $59 under mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $75.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
