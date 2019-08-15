- Create an Account or Login
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer in White which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less last September. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 5055 Wireless Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $49.99 with free shipping. That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago, $70 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also copies and scans, for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now
