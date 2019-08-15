B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon TS3120 Wireless All-in-One Printer
$40 $50
free shipping

Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now

Tips
  • B&H Photo Video matches this price
Features
  • 7.7 ppm black print speed & 4 ppm color print speed
  • 4800x1200 dpi maximum color print resolution
  • 802.11n wireless
  • compatibility with Google Cloud Print and AirPrint
  • My Image Garden software
  • Model: 2226C022
Details
