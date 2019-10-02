New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Canon PowerShot G9X II Digital Camera
$322 $379
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Teds Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use code "TED56" to get this discount.
Features
  • includes photo editing software kit, 32GB memory card, case, mini tripod, and cleaning kit
  • 20-megapixel
  • 3x optical zoom lens
  • 3" touchscreen LCD
  • Model: CNN-G9-S-72359
  • Published 1 hr ago
