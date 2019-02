4800x2400 dpi maximum print resolution

13" x 19" maximum printable area

built-in CD and DVD printing

802.11n wireless

PictBridge & USB port

B&H Photo Video offers the Canon Pixma Pro-100 Wireless Professional Inkjet Photo Printer with the Canon Pro Luster Photo Paper 13" x 19" 50-Sheet Pack for $379.99. Apply coupon code "BHWPPI19" and redeem this $250 mail-in rebate to cut the price to. With, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $71, although we saw it for a buck less in February. Rebate ends February 28. The printer features: