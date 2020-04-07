Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Photo Printer
$69 $199
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • It's available in Red or White.
  • 4.3" touchscreen
  • 4800 x 1200-dpi resolution
  • Print, scans, and copies
  • 2 x 100-sheet input trays
  • Model: 2987C042
