Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon Pixma TS6220 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Photo Printer
$70 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most charge $142 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 4800x1200 dpi max resolution
  • 15/10 ipm Black/Color print speed
  • WiFi
  • prints, copies, and scans
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Inkjet Printers B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
WiFi All-in-One Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register