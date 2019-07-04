New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$19 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less in September. Buy Now
Features
- 4800x600 dpi maximum print resolution
- black print speeds of up to 8ppm
- color print speeds of up to 4ppm
- USB
- Model: 0727C042
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart · 1 wk ago
HP DeskJet 2652 Wireless AIO Color Printer
$39 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2652 Wireless All-in-One Color Printer, which also scans and copies, for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $20 off, and $8 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This one's new.) Buy Now
Features
- LCD screen
- print speeds up to 7.5ppm (black) and 5.5ppm (color)
- 4800x1200 dpi maximum color print resolution
- 60-sheet paper tray
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: V1N05A
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 6 days ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99 $189
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen
- Model: 1418C150
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer
$45 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two-sided printing
