Walmart · 50 mins ago
Canon Pixma MG2522 Inkjet Printer
$19 $35
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer in White which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less last September. Buy Now

