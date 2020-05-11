Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 46 mins ago
Canon PIXMA TS8320 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
$100 $130
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • Available at this price in Black.
Features
  • up to 4800 x 1200 dpi color resolution
  • 4.3" LCD touchscreen
  • six-ink system for colorful photo printing
  • USB and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • built-in duplex printing
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Inkjet Printers Google Shopping Canon Inc.
WiFi USB All-in-One Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register