Walmart · 1 hr ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99 $189
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now

Features
  • print speeds up to 24ppm
  • 1200x1200 dpi
  • 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB
  • tiltable LCD screen
  • Model: 1418C150
