Walmart · 1 hr ago
$99 $189
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm
- 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB
- tiltable LCD screen
- Model: 1418C150
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 day ago
Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer
$19 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less in September. Buy Now
Features
- 4800x600 dpi maximum print resolution
- black print speeds of up to 8ppm
- color print speeds of up to 4ppm
- USB
- Model: 0727C042
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer
$45 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two-sided printing
