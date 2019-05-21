Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $86. Buy Now
Features
  • print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
  • 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen