New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Canon Ivy CLIQ2 Instant Film Camera
$70 $100
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • built-in frame & filters
  • shoot & print 2" x 3" photo stickers instantly
  • includes wrist strap & micro USB charging/data cable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Digital Cameras eBay Canon Inc.
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register