Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 40 mins ago
Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens
$349
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Silver
  • includes camera body and 15 to 45mm lens
  • 3" touchscreen LCD
  • ISO 25600 and up to 9 fps continuous shooting
  • 1080p video capture at 60 fps
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Model: 1725C011
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register