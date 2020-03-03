Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 18-150mm Lens
$479 $1,209
free shipping

That's $524 less than what you'd pay for the camera alone (without lens) elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • DIGIC 7 image processor
  • full HD 1080p video recording at 60 fps
  • 3.0" 1.04m-Dot tilting touchscreen LCD
  • Model: 1724C021
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register