B&H Photo Video · 31 mins ago
Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body
$299 $679
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $380. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
  • 3" tilting touchscreen
  • 1080p video recording
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
