B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
Canon EOS M6 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 18-150mm Lens
$449 $1,179
$10 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $613. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Silver or Black
  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • DIGIC 7 image processor
  • full HD 1080p video recording at 60 fps
  • 3.0" 1.04m-Dot tilting touchscreen LCD
  • Model: 1725C021
