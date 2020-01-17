Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS M6 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 15-45mm and 55-200mm Lenses Bundle
$499 $1,149
$10 shipping

That's $211 under the lowest price we could find for a similar bundle with only one of these lenses. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Silver
  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • DIGIC 7 image processor
  • 3.0" 1.04m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD
  • full HD 1080p video recording at 60 fps
