Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens
$449 $899
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180, although most major retailers charge around $900. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 24.2MP
  • 1080p video capture
  • 3.2" LCD
  • 5-axis image stabilization
  • Model: 1279C011
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Digital Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register