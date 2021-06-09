Canon Color imageCLASS MF641Cw Laser Printer for $199
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Canon Color imageCLASS MF641Cw Laser Printer
$199 $319
free shipping

  • In White.
Features
  • scans, prints, and copies
  • up to 18ppm print speed
  • up to 600x600 dpi
  • 250-sheet paper tray
  • 5" color touchscreen
