Canon Color imageCLASS MF641Cw Laser Printer for $199

New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
$199 $319
free shipping
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In White.
Features
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 18ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 250-sheet paper tray
- 5" color touchscreen
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Staples · 1 day ago
Brother Monochrome Laser Printer w/ Duplex Printing
$95 $100
free shipping
Coupon code "48886" takes 5% off for the only discounted price we found. You'd pay at least $110 for the slower but easier to find HL-L2300D. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- up to 2400x600 dpi printing
- 2-sided printing
- up to 30ppm
- Model: HL-L2320D
Staples · 1 day ago
HP Neverstop 1001nw Mono Wireless Laser Printer
$245 $280
free shipping
Apply coupon code "48886" to get $5 under our October mention and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Although, most retailers charge at least $280. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 21 ppm printing
- 150-sheet paper tray
- works w/ Alexa
- cartridge-free toner tank
- Model: 5HG80A
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Electronics Savings
discounts on laptops, TVs, tablets, more
free shipping w/ $35
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle
$9.37 after rebate $28
pickup
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cap Barbell Cast Iron Kettlebell 3-Piece Bundle
$57 $381
free shipping
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
Sign In or Register